Huge Wigan bonfire ruined by fly-tipping louts

Selfish fly-tippers have ruined a community bonfire by dumping all sorts of unsuitable and potentially-dangerous rubbish on it.



The community in Pemberton was set to come together for the event on The Green to support a poorly youngster.

However, the event has now had to be scrapped after thoughtless louts used the spot off Helvellyn Road and the bonfire taking shape there as a one-stop location for disposing of any and all unwanted waste.

The site is now littered with prams, a bath, sofas with covers designed to look like leather and other things which could be lethal if they were to be heated and gave off fumes.

Ludicrously the heap is also topped with a giant toy of Winnie the Pooh .

The Wigan Post understands organisers have had to step in to abandon the display as it is impossible to know what has actually been put in the massive heap of rubbish, making it impossible to light safely.

Nicola King, who was arranging the event for residents, pleaded with people to stop lobbing more waste on the pile and described the whole situation as getting out of hand.

Residents have also been in touch with the paper to express deep concern about the size and height of the structure, worried that the flames could potentially get so hot and high that it would travel as far as nearby homes.

The actions of the fly-tippers have been condemned by Pemberton ward representative Coun Jeanette Prescott, who said the area had traditionally been able to have bonfire celebrations for many years with no problems.

Coun Prescott said: “I think this is a very sad state of affairs.

“We usualy have a few fires on the estate which are done by residents and are very well run.

“What is particularly disappointing is that we organised skip clearances in that area giving people living on those streets the opportunity to get rid of rubbish only a couple of months ago.

“It’s always the odd one who spoils it for everyone else. People just want to get rid of rubbish at every opportunity and dump it wherever they want.

“It’s spoiling the area and I’m having to clear it all up afterwards.”