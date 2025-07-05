More than 1,000 animal cruelty calls were made to the RSPCA emergency line in Greater Manchester last summer, new figures show – as the charity warned it is "busier than ever" rescuing animals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal welfare charity launched its Summer Cruelty Campaign, as reports of animal abuse peak in the summer months.

RSPCA figures show 1,333 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in Greater Manchester in June, July and August last year – a four per cent fall on 1,384 calls in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of just six counties to see a drop in cruelty calls.

RSPCA figures show 1,333 cruelty calls to the charity's emergency line were for incidents reported in Greater Manchester in June, July and August last year – a four per cent fall on 1,384 calls in the summer of 2023

As part of the campaign, the RSPCA is sharing recent cases of animal cruelty seen across the country.

A man from Greater Manchester was banned from keeping animals for 10 years by magistrates in October last year after causing "significant skeleton injury" to his elderly dog on at least two occasions.

The pet suffered a number of fractures from incidents of physical abuse by his owner, and was taken into RSPCA care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line in the summer months last year. It marked a 33 per cent increase on 25,887 calls the year before.

On average, it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period.

Singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who is supporting the charity's campaign, said the rise in calls is "shocking and heartbreaking".

She added: "I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA's staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said it fears the surge in animal cruelty is partly due to a "fall-out" following increased pet ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside the longer days allowing more people to witness incidents of abuse.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: "We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line.

"Sadly, the summer months tend to be when these reports peak which is leading to a welfare crisis."

He added: "This year we fear the trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations.

"Many are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives."