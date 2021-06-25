‘Hundreds stolen from ATM after bag snatch’

Mark Mayren, 34, and Alysha Clayton, 31, both of Prestt Grove in Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with burgling a house in Reedsmere Close to snatch the possessions worth £235 then drawing another £520 from a cash point on the same day: June 6.

Mayren is further charged with headbutting, scratching and spitting at two police officers - PCs Clark and Carter - 10 days later and also escaping from custody.

They were remanded in custody until they appear before making a first appearance before a Bolton judge on July 22.

Police probe