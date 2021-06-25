‘Hundreds stolen from ATM after bag snatch’
A man and woman have been accused of stealing a bag and its contents then fraudulently drawing hundreds of pounds out from a hole in the wall with the victim’s bank card.
Mark Mayren, 34, and Alysha Clayton, 31, both of Prestt Grove in Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with burgling a house in Reedsmere Close to snatch the possessions worth £235 then drawing another £520 from a cash point on the same day: June 6.
Mayren is further charged with headbutting, scratching and spitting at two police officers - PCs Clark and Carter - 10 days later and also escaping from custody.
They were remanded in custody until they appear before making a first appearance before a Bolton judge on July 22.
