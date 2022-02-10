Just days after a Range Rover was snatched from an address in Aspull, police are now investigating the disappearance of a white Range Rover Evoque from a street in Goose Green between 10pm on Wednesday February 9 and 6am the following day.

As in the case of the Aspull theft on Wednesday February 2, the keys were not taken in order to drive the vehicle away.

Police suspect some kind of relay device has again been used. Neither vehicle has been recovered.

The Range Rover Evoque which was stolen in Goose Green. The owner has given permission for the registration plate to be shown

Officers are investigating and reviewing CCTV in the area.

Sgt Nick Forshaw of Wigan Police said: "At this time we cannot link the thefts, however are investigating all possibilities.

"If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of these vehicles or knows who the perpetrators are please get in touch."

Any information should be passed via e-mail to [email protected] orphone 0161 865 7124 - Reference Number CRI/06LL/0004078/22