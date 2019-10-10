Hypnotist on trial for two sexual assaults found not guilty

A hypnotist accused of sexually assaulting two women has been cleared by a jury.

John Jamie Kay, 43, was on trial for more than a week at Bolton Crown Court on two charges of sexual assault.

After a day of deliberating, the jury returned late on Wednesday afternoon to give verdicts of not guilty and he was discharged by Judge Richard Gioserano.

Kay had been charged with two counts of sexual assault, involving two women over the age of 16. One of the complainants was from Wigan.

Both incidents were alleged to have happened in July 2018.

He had denied all charges since his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in August last year.

Kay, of Main Street, Halton, Runcorn, previously faced several more charges, including rape and assault by penetration, but the Crown Prosecution Service did not proceed to trial with these.