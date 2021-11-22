'I was only doing 25mph over the limit' says Wigan speeding driver
The excuse of a driver stopped for speeding on Wigan's new bypass was that he was only going 25mph over the limit!
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:42 am
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:44 am
Traffic officers hauled over the BMW on Westwood Way on Sunday afternoon after spotting him driving well over the posted 40mph limit.
A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: "The driver of trhis vehicle thought that Westwood Way was a racetrack.
"When stopped he said 'sorry officers, I was only doing 65mph."
The spokesperson said that the motorist was reported and educated on the dangers of travelling at speed.
