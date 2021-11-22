'I was only doing 25mph over the limit' says Wigan speeding driver

Traffic officers hauled over the BMW on Westwood Way on Sunday afternoon after spotting him driving well over the posted 40mph limit.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic said: "The driver of trhis vehicle thought that Westwood Way was a racetrack.

"When stopped he said 'sorry officers, I was only doing 65mph."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BMW that was pulled over on Westwood Way

The spokesperson said that the motorist was reported and educated on the dangers of travelling at speed.