ID appeal: police probing harassment claims issue man's photo
A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says that the man might be able to help them with their inquiries into a would-be break-in on Water Street in June and ongoing stalking which has left the victim a virtual recluse.
PC Ashall from E Relief’s Response Team said: “Our victim has been subjected to ongoing harassment to the point they no longer feel safe at home.
"They have even had property stolen from outside their home.
"I would like to hear from anybody who can help identify the photographed male.
“Please email [email protected] if you can assist in our enquiry or contact us on 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0019705/24.”
Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.