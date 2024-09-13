ID appeal: police probing harassment claims issue man's photo

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have published two pictures of a man they want to question in connection with an attempted burglary and harassment in Atherton.

A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says that the man might be able to help them with their inquiries into a would-be break-in on Water Street in June and ongoing stalking which has left the victim a virtual recluse.

PC Ashall from E Relief’s Response Team said: “Our victim has been subjected to ongoing harassment to the point they no longer feel safe at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They have even had property stolen from outside their home.

Two images of the same man police in Atherton want to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary and harassmentTwo images of the same man police in Atherton want to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary and harassment
Two images of the same man police in Atherton want to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary and harassment

"I would like to hear from anybody who can help identify the photographed male.

“Please email [email protected] if you can assist in our enquiry or contact us on 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0019705/24.”

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice