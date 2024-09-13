Police have published two pictures of a man they want to question in connection with an attempted burglary and harassment in Atherton.

A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP says that the man might be able to help them with their inquiries into a would-be break-in on Water Street in June and ongoing stalking which has left the victim a virtual recluse.

PC Ashall from E Relief’s Response Team said: “Our victim has been subjected to ongoing harassment to the point they no longer feel safe at home.

"They have even had property stolen from outside their home.

Two images of the same man police in Atherton want to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary and harassment

"I would like to hear from anybody who can help identify the photographed male.

“Please email [email protected] if you can assist in our enquiry or contact us on 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0019705/24.”

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.