The theft took place on Gerard Street in Ashton-in-Makerfield on Friday, March 15 at around 4.30pm.

Police are appealing to the local public to help identify a man who officers believe can help with their investigation.

GMP released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a 'high-value' shop theft

This is after two high-value items were taken from a shop and were later reported as stolen.

No arrests have been made at this time.

PC Yvonne Hopwood. investigating officer for the incident on behalf of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said; “Our inquiries into a theft from a shop is ongoing and although we have not identified the suspect, we would like to appeal to the public who may have witnessed something to get in touch, as any piece of information, however small, could be crucial.

“We are also keen to identify and speak to this man who believe has details that could assist us further.

“As a force we remain committed on tackling these types of crimes around suspected shoplifting and know it impacts businesses not only financially but puts extra pressure and strain on employees. Our local neighbourhood teams are continuing to patrol key areas to ensure we provide a visible and reassuring presence.”