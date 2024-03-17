In custody: Wigan borough man accused of stalking remanded

A Wigan borough 49-year-old has been accused of stalking.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christian Morgan, 49, of Twist Lane, Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to face a charge of causing serious alarm or distress through stalking by making and sending abusive calls, emails and texts to a named woman on March 7.

He has yet to plead and the case was adjourned until April 22, before which time Morgan has been remanded in custody.