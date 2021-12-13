At around 4.15am on Sunday morning, a man broke into Ince Rose Bridge’s community club, taking a cash till which contained over £600.

Chairman Mark Alder hopes someone will be able to identify the culprit from the club’s CCTV footage.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking because there is a good feel about the club at the minute. We had a Christmas party there on Saturday, which was brilliant, but then to wake up on Sunday morning to find out it has been broken into was devastating.

The incident happened on Sunday morning

“I don’t know how some scumbag can do this to a community club that is doing so much for the youth of Ince and further afield. This person needs locking up, if he’s doing it to us, he will do it to others. Hopefully he gets caught and given what he deserves.

“Police came really quick when we rang up, but it takes time. We are looking at our insurance, but because of the cost of the premium it probably won’t be worth going through it.”

To get in the club, a wire was triggered to open the shutters, before smashing a door window to enter.

Replacing the shutter could cost the club between £2,000 to £3,000, while they are also looking to introduce a fob system.

Mr Alder had the window of his van broken as well during the incident.

Anyone with information should ring the police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number - 0800 555111 - anonymously.