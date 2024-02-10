Indecent images: young Wigan man admits to child abuse picture charges
A young Wigan man has admitted making and distributing indecent images of children.
Kieran Atkinson, 20, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to charges of creating images, 212 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse - A - plus 186 category B pictures and 208 category C between March 2014 and June 2022.
He also admitted to possessing and distributing a banned picture of a child. Atkinson will learn his fate on April 4 before which he is on bail while a pre-sentence report is prepared.