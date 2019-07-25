Inmate admits to attack on warder at Hindley Prison

An inmate has admitted to assaulting a warder and exposing himself while in custody at Hindley Prison.

But Lee Stuart has denied a further charge of threatening to blow up a woman’s car.

The 30-year-old, now at Risley Prison, Warrington, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with attacking prison officer Yasir Hussein on February 9 this year and to indecent exposure at the jail in Bickershaw on March 3.

He pleaded guilty to both counts.

But he pleaded not guilty to a further charge that he threatened also to blow up a woman’s car on the latter date.

The bench remanded him in custody pending a trial at the same court on Monday August 12.