Intruder who broke into Wigan home's garage and stole from a shop is locked up
A 35-year-old man who broke into the garage of a home and also stole from a shop has been jailed for a total of 17 weeks.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:07 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:07 am
Anthony Connor, 35, of Viscount Road in Marsh Green, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to burgling the outhouse on Marrick Close, Hawkley Hall, and snatching an unknown quantity of chocolate from B&M Bargains, both on August 16.
Read More
Read MoreWigan children’s services are let down by "underfunding and staff shortages", co...
As well as serving his custodial term, Connor must also pay £154 to victim services.