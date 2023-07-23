News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Investigation launched as cars parked outside Wigan borough rugby club are torched and vandalised

A probe is under way after cars parked outside a rugby club were targeted in the early hours.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters rushed to Tyldesley RUFC, on Astley Street, Tyldesley, at 2am on Sunday after reports of loud bangs and smoke, with concerns the building was on fire.

Read More
Wigan man pleads guilty to causing dad's death by dangerous driving on New Year'...

When they arrived, they discovered it was actually two cars ablaze.

Firefighters were called to the blazeFirefighters were called to the blaze
Firefighters were called to the blaze
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The windows of two other vehicles in the locked car park had their windows smashed.

The incident has been reported to the police and anyone with information is asked to call 101.