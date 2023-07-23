Investigation launched as cars parked outside Wigan borough rugby club are torched and vandalised
A probe is under way after cars parked outside a rugby club were targeted in the early hours.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters rushed to Tyldesley RUFC, on Astley Street, Tyldesley, at 2am on Sunday after reports of loud bangs and smoke, with concerns the building was on fire.
When they arrived, they discovered it was actually two cars ablaze.
The windows of two other vehicles in the locked car park had their windows smashed.
The incident has been reported to the police and anyone with information is asked to call 101.