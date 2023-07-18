News you can trust since 1853
Investigation under way after police recover two motorbikes stolen in Wigan

Two motorbikes believed to have been stolen from their owners have been found by police.
By Matt Pennington
Published 18th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Golborne and Lowton team are continuing to investigate the thefts of the vehicles, which were taken from the Golborne area.

They published an appeal on GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley’s Facebook page requesting that anyone with information about the thefts contacts them on 0161 856 7225.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.