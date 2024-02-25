Jail for thief who targeted Wigan supermarket three times and stole goods worth more than £1k
A thief who stole items worth £1,050 from a Wigan supermarket has been jailed.
Liam Harris, 32, of Greenhey, Orrell, pleaded guilty to taking goods from Sainsbury's, in Marus Bridge, on three occasions between January 12 and 16.Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for 12 weeks and ordered him to pay £525 compensation.Mark Seddon, 41, of the same address, faces the same charge and has pleaded not guilty.He will stand trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 10.