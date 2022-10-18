Jail for Wigan man caught with drugs and library of indecent images of children
A Wigan man who made hundreds of indecent images of children has been jailed.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Christopher Casey, 43, of Chatteris Close, Hindley, created 102 pictures in the most serious abuse category (A), plus 221 category B images and 1,531 category C between May 6, 2017 and June 25, 2020.
He also possessed category B drug amphetamine.
Casey was given a 10-month prison sentence and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, as well as being told to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.