News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Jail for Wigan man found with a knife and drugs

A Wigan man is beginning a six-month prison stretch after admitting he had hard drugs and an offensive weapon.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2023, 07:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 07:38 BST
Jailed: Kevin StubbsJailed: Kevin Stubbs
Jailed: Kevin Stubbs

Kevin Stubbs, of no fixed address, appeared before justices to plead guilty to possession of a bladed article and possession of class A drugs, on Miller’s Lane, Platt Bridge.

For this, along with court offences, he has received a six-month custodial sentence.