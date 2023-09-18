Jail for Wigan man found with a knife and drugs
A Wigan man is beginning a six-month prison stretch after admitting he had hard drugs and an offensive weapon.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2023, 07:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 07:38 BST
Kevin Stubbs, of no fixed address, appeared before justices to plead guilty to possession of a bladed article and possession of class A drugs, on Miller’s Lane, Platt Bridge.
For this, along with court offences, he has received a six-month custodial sentence.