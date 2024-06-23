Jail for Wigan man who breached order with device offering internet access
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man who breached a court order by failing to report he had a new internet-enabled device has been jailed.
Ethan Jones, 33, of Warrington Road, Abram, pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed by Teeside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, in September 2014.
He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison by Wigan magistrates, with a further 12 weeks to run consecutively due to the activation of a suspended sentence order.
Jones must also pay £85 prosecution costs.