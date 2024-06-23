Jail for Wigan man who breached order with device offering internet access

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man who breached a court order by failing to report he had a new internet-enabled device has been jailed.

Ethan Jones, 33, of Warrington Road, Abram, pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed by Teeside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, in September 2014.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison by Wigan magistrates, with a further 12 weeks to run consecutively due to the activation of a suspended sentence order.

Jones must also pay £85 prosecution costs.