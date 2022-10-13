Jail for Wigan man who took vehicle and caused an accident
A young man who took a vehicle and caused an accident has been jailed for six months.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Billy Joe Sharratt, 20, of HMP Hindley, had denied aggravated vehicle taking and causing an accident which resulted in injury.
He also denied taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
But he changed his pleas to guilty as a three-day trial was due to begin at Bolton Crown Court.
Sharratt was also banned from driving for three years and must pay a £128 victim surcharge.