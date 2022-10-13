News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Jail for Wigan man who took vehicle and caused an accident

A young man who took a vehicle and caused an accident has been jailed for six months.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Billy Joe Sharratt, 20, of HMP Hindley, had denied aggravated vehicle taking and causing an accident which resulted in injury.

He also denied taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Read More

Read More
Wigan borough man convicted of harassment for abuse in the street and online
Bolton Crown Court

Most Popular

But he changed his pleas to guilty as a three-day trial was due to begin at Bolton Crown Court.

Sharratt was also banned from driving for three years and must pay a £128 victim surcharge.