Jail for Wigan serial thief found hiding in a river

Wigan magistrates heard that 27-year-old Kelvin Sharratt had been wanted for three raids on TK Maxx at Robin Park and one at the nearby Asda hypermarket when he was dragged soaking from the freezing waterway and arrested.

He had taken beauty products totalling more than £200 from his visits in September and October to TK Maxx and two bottles of spirits from the superstore on September 21.

The offences were committed while he was the subject of a community order for a theft from Boots.

Police found Sharratt submerged in the River Douglas

Sending him to prison for a total of 16 weeks, the bench told Sharratt, of no fixed address, that he had an “appalling” record for theft. He must also pay £128 to victim services.

After his arrest he was arrested and taken to the nearby police HQ where a spokesman for GMP Wigan West said on social media that a soaking Sharratt only had a night in the cells and a runny nose for his troubles.