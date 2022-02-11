Jail for Wigan thug who battered woman
A man has been jailed for two years after finally admitting he subjected a woman to an horrific attack.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:59 am
Kevin MacDonald, 38, was charged with maliciously causing Christine Mulroney grievous bodily harm in Atherton in August 2020.
Appearing before a Bolton judge MacDonald, of HMP Strangeways, initially entered a not guilty plea and a trial was set.
But before the trial date arrived he returned to court to change his plea and the two-year custodial sentence was handed down.
