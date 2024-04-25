Jail sentence imposed on Wigan 29-year-old who flouted restraining order
Twice flouting a restraining order by contacting his ex has landed a Wigan man six weeks behind bars.
Thomas McSpirit, 29, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, appeared before borough justices to admit the order breaches committed on February 2 and 7 when he contacted Diane McSpirit.
The order had been imposed by Manchester justices last June. The bench told him he was going to prison because he had exhibited a "flagrant disregard for court orders."