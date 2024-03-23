Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Gavin, 23, from Baxendale Street, Astley Bridge, and Martin Gavin, 25, of Hope Hey Lane, Little Hulton, had initially denied shipping phones, sim cards and chargers into Hindley Prison between November 9 and 16 2018.

The matter had been due to go to trial at Bolton Crown Court this month but before it could start, they changed their pleas to guilty.

