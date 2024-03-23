Jail smugglers: brothers finally confess to bringing mobile phones into Wigan's prison
Brothers have finally admitted to smuggling phones into Wigan's jail - six years after the crimes were committed.
Jordan Gavin, 23, from Baxendale Street, Astley Bridge, and Martin Gavin, 25, of Hope Hey Lane, Little Hulton, had initially denied shipping phones, sim cards and chargers into Hindley Prison between November 9 and 16 2018.
The matter had been due to go to trial at Bolton Crown Court this month but before it could start, they changed their pleas to guilty.