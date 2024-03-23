Jail smugglers: brothers finally confess to bringing mobile phones into Wigan's prison

Brothers have finally admitted to smuggling phones into Wigan's jail - six years after the crimes were committed.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordan Gavin, 23, from Baxendale Street, Astley Bridge, and Martin Gavin, 25, of Hope Hey Lane, Little Hulton, had initially denied shipping phones, sim cards and chargers into Hindley Prison between November 9 and 16 2018.

Read More
Exclusive: no charges against police who abandoned Wigan dad before hit-and-run ...

The matter had been due to go to trial at Bolton Crown Court this month but before it could start, they changed their pleas to guilty.

They have continued to deny bringing cocaine, cannabis and steroids into the institution around the same time and that matter will be dealt with by the judge when they are sentenced on April 22.