Jail time for Wigan 33-year-old who twice breached restraining order
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who twice breached a court order barring him from contacting a family member is behind bars.
Andrew Edie, 33, of Linney Square, Scholes, appeared before Manchester justices to admit two counts of harassment and breaching a restraining order by contacting a named male on both June 3 and 4 this year.
The bench gave him an eight-month custodial term, saying he had shown a "flagrant disregard for court orders."