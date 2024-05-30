Jailed again: double Wigan killer breaches licence after just six weeks of freedom
and live on Freeview channel 276
But it was with very mixed feelings that Trevor and Sheila Fairhurst took a call from the Ministry of Justice informing them that Darren Pilkington had once more breached the terms of his licence and had returned to prison.
Because they know it means the cycle of parole applications and hearings, victim impact statements and endless worrying about the now 41-year-old’s further release will begin all over again.
The Hindley couple, whose 19-year-old daughter Carly died at her abusive boyfriend’s hands in 2006, are beginning to lose track of the number of times Pilkington has been in and out of prison since he was first sentenced for her manslaughter.
After serving about a decade behind bars – during which time the Fairhursts had to take part in several parole hearings to block his early release under the terms of the now scrapped Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) scheme – Pilkington has been released and imprisoned for licence breaches several times and was also given an extra custodial sentence for a prison break.
Each time the couple get dragged back into the legal processes aimed at punishing, rehabilitating and giving new chances of freedom to the man who not only ended their daughter’s life but also killed pal Paul Akister several years earlier.
Trevor said: “There is of course some sense of relief that he has been locked up again, but he should be kept in prison indefinitely, yet keeps being given more and more chances.
"Every time he gets another chance it frightens us and then every time he blows it we know that we will have to get back on that legal merry-go-round yet again in what will almost certainly be another vain attempt at stopping his further release.
"This time he’s only lasted about six weeks on the outside. He's never going to change.
"We don’t know what he’s done: all the MoJ would say was that he hadn’t harmed anybody and that he didn’t breach the exclusion zone by coming to Wigan. I guess we will find out eventually.
"They have already asked us if we want to update our victim impact statement.
"As Sheila says: it’s us with the life sentence.”