Jailed: three-year sentence for Wigan man who repeatedly flouted sex crime order
A pervert from Wigan who repeatedly breached a sexual harm prevention order has been jailed for three years.
Matthew Hellman, 30, of Atherton Road, Hindley, had been accused of using a device capable of accessing the internet, possessing a device capable of storing images and taking an intimate photograph, and setting up a dating account.
He was banned from doing these things by a sexual harm prevention order imposed at Manchester Crown Court in 2020.
And on appearing at Bolton Crown Court where he admitted to all three breaches he was given a three-year custodial sentence by the judge for each offence.
They will run concurrently. He also has a victim services surcharge to pay.