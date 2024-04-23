Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Hellman, 30, of Atherton Road, Hindley, had been accused of using a device capable of accessing the internet, possessing a device capable of storing images and taking an intimate photograph, and setting up a dating account.

He was banned from doing these things by a sexual harm prevention order imposed at Manchester Crown Court in 2020.

Matthew Hellman is now beginning a three-year prison sentence for ignoring the conditions of a sexual harm prevention order

And on appearing at Bolton Crown Court where he admitted to all three breaches he was given a three-year custodial sentence by the judge for each offence.