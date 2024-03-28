Jailed: Wigan man who breached a restraining order
An eight-month prison sentence has been imposed on a 39-year-old Wigan man who flouted a restraining order and harassed a woman.
Robert Marsh, of Oak Green Road, Lowton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to the harassment of a named female, the sending of texts and making of phone calls to her in defiance of a court order between March 7 and 18.
The hearing was told that the texts and calls were made within 24 hours of a court issuing the order.