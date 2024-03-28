Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Marsh, of Oak Green Road, Lowton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit to the harassment of a named female, the sending of texts and making of phone calls to her in defiance of a court order between March 7 and 18.

The hearing was told that the texts and calls were made within 24 hours of a court issuing the order.