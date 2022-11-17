Judge will sentence Wigan man who flouted a driving ban and non-molestation order

Jay Cooke , 25, of Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, had previously appeared in court to enter not guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta carelessly on Wigan Road, Standish, while banned on December 11 last year. But he has since changed his pleas to guilty.

Cooke was also charged with going to an address in Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, on three occasions within four days during February last year which was in contravention of a court order preventing him from doing so.

A crown court judge will decide Cooke's fate

He pleaded not guilty to those charges but was convicted in his absence by magistrates.

He will now be sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing for these offences and the fact that some were committed while he was serving a suspended sentence.