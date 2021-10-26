Jury clears Wigan man after threats trial

Gerard Thompson, 37, of Baxter Street, Standish, had stood trial at Bolton Crown Court accused of putting neighbour Jemma Fulton in fear of violence by harassment between March and April 2020 and sending an electronic communication to Tracey Haydock with intent to cause distress or anxiety on March 23 2020.

He had denied both charges and, following a four-day hearing and four hours and 20 minutes of deliberations during which the judge said he would accept a majority verdict, the jury declared him not guilty on both counts. The judge told Mr Thompson that he was free to go.

