The jury has retired in the murder trial of a man accused of murdering 50-year-old Wigan dad Ian Aspinall in Leeds.

Mr Aspinall, who hailed from Standish, died from a severe bleed to his brain after Weston threw more than 20 punches at him, which were all caught on CCTV.

Weston, 45, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Mr Aspinall, who was the uncle of Weston’s partner, had been drinking heavily the day before and said Weston “needed a slap”.

Wigan dad Ian Aspinall whose death in Leeds sparked a murder inquiry

Messages and phone calls were exchanged between the pair in the hours leading up to Mr Aspinall’s death, and Mr Aspinall then went to Weston’s home on Sandford Road, Kirkstall, the next morning, June 21, 2023 to confront him, saying he was going to “knock him out”.

Weston gave evidence claiming Mr Aspinall had punched him first when he opened his door, although that was not caught on camera.

Weston, wearing just a pair of shorts, was then captured on CCTV storming out of his house and throwing the barrage of punches at Mr Aspinall, who did not hit back and held onto a railing.

He then collapsed on the floor. Weston tended to him and rang 999, but told them Mr Aspinall had fallen.

Weston then tried to flee the scene when paramedics arrived, but was arrested. Mr Aspinall was taken to hospital but died the next day from his head injuries.

Weston later told police during his interview: “I didn’t mean to hurt him like that. I panicked. It was the biggest mistake of my life.”

The Crown argues that Weston had intended to cause Mr Aspinall serious harm “at the very least” so was therefore guilty of murder.

But during his summing-up speech, Weston’s barrister Simon Keeley KC told: "The inescapable truth is that he [Mr Aspinall] went to his house to attack him. He had come for a fight.

"If Mr Weston intended to cause him really serious harm having seen the victim incapacitated and falling on the floor, he would then carry on punching, kicking or stamping on him, but you do not have any of that.

"When he realised he was badly injured, he went to his aid.”