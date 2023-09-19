Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street

Glen Stone, of Duncan Place in Worlsey Hall had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four counts of indecently assaulting girls under the age of 14 between October 1978 and July 1988.

There are three complainants in all and two of the charges both allege that the named females were attacked no fewer than 10 times each.

