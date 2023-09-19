News you can trust since 1853
Jurors have been sworn in for the trial of a Wigan 64-year-old accused of child sex crimes, some dating back 45 years.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST
Glen Stone, of Duncan Place in Worlsey Hall had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four counts of indecently assaulting girls under the age of 14 between October 1978 and July 1988.

There are three complainants in all and two of the charges both allege that the named females were attacked no fewer than 10 times each.

The trial is now actually taking place at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and is scheduled to last between five and seven days.