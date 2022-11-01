Justices consider banning notorious shoplifter from "every retail outlet in the Wigan area"

Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Menses, stood before justices to admit to stealing £20 of washing powder pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.

Sentence was adjourned until December 9 when he will be sentenced and the bench will consider proposals to hit Ellison with a criminal behaviour order barring him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The order could have a third condition of "not putting people in fear of violence in the Wigan area."