Justices consider banning notorious shoplifter from "every retail outlet in the Wigan area"
A notorious Wigan shoplifter has been at it again. And now magistrates are to consider banning him from every retail outlet in the area.
Malcolm Ellison, 58, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Menses, stood before justices to admit to stealing £20 of washing powder pods from B&M Bargains on September 14.
Sentence was adjourned until December 9 when he will be sentenced and the bench will consider proposals to hit Ellison with a criminal behaviour order barring him from the Ashton's Gerard Centre in particular and any retail outlet in the Wigan area in general.
Most Popular
The order could have a third condition of "not putting people in fear of violence in the Wigan area."
Ellison, who has previously been described as having an “appalling” criminal record, was released on conditional bail until then.