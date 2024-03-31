Justices extend closure orders on two Wigan borough trouble spot homes
Magistrates have ruled that two troublespot Wigan borough homes should continue to be no-go zones for visitors.
They ruled that Kara Edwards's address of 8 Thackery Place in Worsley Mesnes should remain the subject of a closure order for another three months after hearing it has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints.
And the same ruling was also made against Amy Fairhurst's home of 245 Maple Crescent in Leigh which also had its closure order extended by the same amount.