Justices extend closure orders on two Wigan borough trouble spot homes

Magistrates have ruled that two troublespot Wigan borough homes should continue to be no-go zones for visitors.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Mar 2024, 04:55 BST
They ruled that Kara Edwards's address of 8 Thackery Place in Worsley Mesnes should remain the subject of a closure order for another three months after hearing it has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints.

And the same ruling was also made against Amy Fairhurst's home of 245 Maple Crescent in Leigh which also had its closure order extended by the same amount.

Anyone other than residents or authorised visitors (such as the emergency services) attending those homes during the ban period can face criminal prosecution.