They ruled that Kara Edwards's address of 8 Thackery Place in Worsley Mesnes should remain the subject of a closure order for another three months after hearing it has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and neighbour complaints.

And the same ruling was also made against Amy Fairhurst's home of 245 Maple Crescent in Leigh which also had its closure order extended by the same amount.

