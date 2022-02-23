Kidnap and murder probe launched after discovery of man's body

A missing person investigation was launched on Saturday after police received a report of suspicious circumstances the previous day.

The man, who is believed to be from Greater Manchester, was found dead in Skelmersdale yesterday.

Police said his next of kin had been informed, though formal identification is yet to take place.

Police are investigating what happened

Two men, aged 48 and 51, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder, and a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.

The incident has been referred to Greater Manchester Police's professional standards branch and is being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Ch Insp Carl Jones, of GMP's major incident team, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this devastating time.

"Fast-paced enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with Lancashire Police to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death and identify those responsible.

"I can reassure members of the public that, although our investigation is continuing, we do not believe there is any threat or risk to the wider community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via gmp.police.uk or 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.