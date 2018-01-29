Knifeman flees with cash after targetting Subway in Wigan

A knifeman has fled with cash after jumping over a counter and threatening staff at a Subway in Wigan



Police say the armed robber struck just after 8pm on Tuesday, January 23, at the outlet in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

Detectives have confirmed that a man vaulted the counter before brandishing a knife at staff and demanding money.

He then ran off with a quantity of cash along Ormskirk Road.

The raider is said to have been white, of medium build and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.



Officers have also released a CCTV image from the incident and are appealing to anyone who has any information.



Det Con Jon Quigley, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This appalling attack happened on a busy main road, so I am hoping someone will have seen something that could assist our investigation.



“Thankfully the members of staff who were working at the time weren’t injured but have been left extremely shaken after being held at knifepoint.



“I would appeal to anyone with any information or anyone who saw anything suspicious to please get in touch.



“I would also urge anyone who recognises anything from the picture to please contact police.”



Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1949 of January 23, or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence on 0800 111 555.