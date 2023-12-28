More than 4,000 prohibited items were discovered on people accessing Wigan magistrates' court over the past two years.

Figures revealed by a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the Ministry of Justice showed a wide range of items that were seized before people were allowed to enter the court building.

They included knives, other blades, replica firearms, alcohol, and drugs.

A wide range of objects are not allowed to be brought into the courthouse by the general public, including tools, cutlery, "classic" large umbrellas and motorcycle helmets.

Wigan and Leigh magistrates court, Darlington Street, Wigan.

The prohibited items were discovered through mandatory bag searches, metal detectors and surveillance cameras.

In the time period covered by the figures supplied by the MoJ (October 2021 to October 2023) a total of 4,188 items were discovered which are forbidden inside the court building - an average of 167 per month.

By far the largest single item confiscated over the two-year period were glass bottles (1,587 in all), followed by unspecified "other" items at 1,140.

More potentially dangerous objects included knives with a blade of under three inches (39), and three knives with a blade of more than three inches.

Visitors also tried to bring in a total of 11 replica firearms, and three firearms described as "other" (neither genuine nor replica). A total of nine objects described as "other weapons" were also seized during searches by security staff.

A total of 105 drugs were discovered, along with 102 alcoholic items and 146 items described as "sharps (general)".

"Protest materials" are also not allowed in the court building, and three of these were discovered in the month of February 2022.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: "HMCTS (His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service) takes the issue of security within courts extremely seriously and have a robust security and safety system to protect all court users, staff, and the judiciary.

"This system includes mandatory bag searches, metal detectors and surveillance cameras, as well as court security officers who have legislative powers to protect all those in HMCTS court and tribunal buildings.

"Our security systems are continually monitored and reviewed to ensure that they remain effective and proportionate, and