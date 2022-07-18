Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for 15-year-old Mark Dolan who was last seen in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool last night (Sunday, July 17).

He was reported missing from home in Wigan at the weekend and is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and has a small scar on his right cheek.

Mark has links to Blackpool and Bispham and was last seen wearing a North Face zip up jacket, black bottoms and black trainers in the resort last night.

Mark Dolan, 15, is missing from his home in Wigan but was last seen in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool yesterday evening (Sunday, July 17)

He also has links to Preston but officers investigating his disappearance believe he is still likely to be in the Blackpool area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting log number 1018 of July 17, 2022.