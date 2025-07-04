Wigan’s most famous landmark has been violated by brazen thieves.

Passers-by and drivers will have noticed that the clock in the tower of the former Orwell building at Wigan Pier has disappeared in recent days.

Many may have presumed it had been taken away for repairs and signified some movement in finally bringing the once huge tourist attraction back into use after years of delays.

But it has now been revealed that the large device has actually been stolen!

A gaping hole where the famous Wigan Pier clock sat until a few days ago

A police investigation has been launched and Wigan Council, which is currently trying to find a new purpose for recently refurbished landmark buildings after parting company with their developer, has said it is “saddened” by the crime.

How such a big clock could have been removed without anyone noticing – or at least realising that a crime was taking place rather than valid work – is unclear.

But scaffolding has been up the side of the tower since works ceased on the renovations last year and may have been used for access.

Sky can now been seen from one side of the hole in the tower through to the other.

The clock in the tower at the former Orwell pub building at Wigan Pier before it was stolen

Dave Holmes who lives near Wigan Pier said: “This is incredible. It’s like someone nicking the clock of Big Ben and no-one realising what was going on!

"You also wonder what on earth they plan on doing with it.”

Jonathan Lowe, assistant director for property and assets at Wigan Council, said: “We are saddened to report that the clock at Wigan Pier was stolen earlier this week.

"This crime has been reported to the police and we are doing everything we can to assist in their investigation. We are working to make the site secure and protect the building.”

It has not yet been stated when it is thought the daring theft actually took place, although the clock’s absence had certainly been noticed on Wednesday July 3.

Marie Littlewood, who also lives nearby, said: “It is very sad that such an iconic piece of the Wigan landscape should be vandalised like this.

"They must certainly have have some kind of vehicle involved to transport it away.”

Wigan Pier, complete with its The Way We Were Museum including a Victorian schoolroom, was in the late 1980s to early 2000s one of the biggest tourist attractions in the North West but then was forced to close as revenues fell.

In 2018 it was announced that new life was to be breathed into it with the creation of a food hall and distillery in Pier 4 and a new events venue in Pier 3 (the former Orwell). Much of renovation work was carried out but the internal plans have yet to be realised and now that food halls are being created at the nearby Cotton Works and in Wigan town centre, the hope is to use the buildings more for arts-related activities, although announcements from the council of anything firm have yet to come.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.