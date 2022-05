Stuart Baldwin, 57, of Bryn Gates Lane, Bamfurlong, has been charged with an offence under the 1980 Highways Act by blocking the road near his home where a public footpath crosses Park Brook via Park Brook Bridge.

He did not enter any pleas on his first appearance in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court