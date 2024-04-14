Large bill for Wigan motorist caught driving on motorway at 100mph
A woman has been ordered to pay more than £800 after being caught driving at 100mph.
Kerry Elstone, 38, of Brandreth Delph, Parbold, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M62 in Salford on December 4, when the speed limit was 70mph.
Manchester justices told her to pay a £554 fine, £221 surcharge to fund victim services and £90 costs.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.