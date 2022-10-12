Large bill for Wigan woman who dumped seven bags of rubbish in alleyway
A woman who dumped bags of rubbish in an alleyway has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds.
By Gaynor Clarke
Collette Parkinson, 36, of Amar Street, Ince, pleaded guilty to leaving a bin bag of household waste in an alleyway off Ince Green Lane on September 30, 2019, when there was no waste management licence.
She admitted dumping a further six bin bags in the same area on October 15, 2019.
Wigan magistrates ordered Parkinson to pay £602.79 in prosecution costs, £120 fine and £34 victim surcharge.