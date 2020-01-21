'Large quantity' of drugs seized by police after raid in Wigan

Police executed the warrant on Monday
Police executed the warrant on Monday

Two men have been arrested and drugs were seized when police carried out a raid.


Officers executed a warrant at an empty property, understood to be a former bar, on Market Street in Hindley at 7.15am on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

"Officers recovered a large quantity of class B drugs (cannabis).

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.