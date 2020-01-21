'Large quantity' of drugs seized by police after raid in Wigan

Two men have been arrested and drugs were seized when police carried out a raid.



Officers executed a warrant at an empty property, understood to be a former bar, on Market Street in Hindley at 7.15am on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

"Officers recovered a large quantity of class B drugs (cannabis).

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.