Latest man charged with murder of Wigan dad is remanded in custody
A sixth man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to murder a Wigan father has been remanded in custody.
Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall, made a brief appearance before Wigan and Leigh justices on Thursday March 17.
He faces a single charge of conspiring with others to murder 37-year-old Christopher Hughes from Marsh Green, who disappeared on February 18 and whose body was found four days later on White Moss Road North, in Skelmersdale.
A post-mortem examination later concluded that Mr Hughes had died from multiple serious injuries.
Razgar was remanded in custody by the bench pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on April 8.
On that date he will be joined by co-accuseds Alan Jad, 51, of Ridyard Street, Wigan Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, both in Worsley Hall, Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall, and Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton.