Camera phone footage taken on the Pagefield Industrial Estate – which is a route back from the DW Stadium to the railway stations - show large numbers of officers pushing back onlookers while others restrain several supporters. One man is seen to be punched by an officer while being pinned down on the ground.

Latics fans who saw the film commented that the size of the police presence and the way some officers behaved was “unnecessarily heavy-handed” and did more harm than good.

Police make arrests after the Latics-Blackpool game

But the force responded today, issuing the following statement: “After full time in the Wigan Athletic v Blackpool match, supporters from both clubs came together when leaving the stadium, with the intention of causing disorder.

“Police resources were deployed and four male Blackpool fans were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They were all later bailed with conditions.

“This was a high-risk fixture that was resourced accordingly and effectively. GMP will continue to work closely with all football clubs in Greater Manchester, to ensure the safety of all who attend such events.

“If you know or suspect that an officer or member of police staff is doing something that does not seem right, please tell us.

“To make a complaint about the police you need to have witnessed the incident you want to complain about yourself or been directly affected by it. To do this, log onto https://www.gmp.police.uk/fo/feedback/complaints/complaints/make-complaint-about-police/ or call 101.

The footage was recorded by X user Brett, who said: “I rarely film any trouble but this was different. There was no need and well over the top for what it was.

"I’ve watched this back a few times. Still can’t figure out why the police went off on one? Proper bizarre policing.”

Danny Taberner wrote: “They’re terrible. They cause more trouble than they actually stop.”

Another wrote: “Never in 20 odd years of watching Wigan play Blackpool regularly have I seen trouble.”

And another said: “Why were they aggressively displaying their riot gear on a family day out at the football?”