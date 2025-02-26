Leigh flat fire death shop owner named
A file on the death of as 56-year-old shopkeeper Abdul Subooh Jadran has already been passed on to the coroner in Bolton following the tragedy in the early hours of Monday February 24, but inquiries are far from over.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.45am on that day after reports were received of smoke and flames coming from rooms above the Cha Cha Gee Poundplus store that he owned on Railway Road.
Sadly a man’s body was recovered and detectives launched an inquiry.
Mr Jadran, known as Uncle Gee or Cha Cha Gee locally, is believed to have hailed from Pakistan but also had links to Germany and family living there.
Locals today described him as “a lovely bloke who was well known round here.”
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to ring 101 quoting incident 287 of 24/02/2025.