Police are waiting on a Home Office pathologist’s report to discover whether a man whose body was recovered from a blazing flat in Leigh was a murder victim or not.

A file on the death of as 56-year-old shopkeeper Abdul Subooh Jadran has already been passed on to the coroner in Bolton following the tragedy in the early hours of Monday February 24, but inquiries are far from over.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.45am on that day after reports were received of smoke and flames coming from rooms above the Cha Cha Gee Poundplus store that he owned on Railway Road.

Sadly a man’s body was recovered and detectives launched an inquiry.

The aftermath of the fire on Railway Road in Leigh

Mr Jadran, known as Uncle Gee or Cha Cha Gee locally, is believed to have hailed from Pakistan but also had links to Germany and family living there.

Locals today described him as “a lovely bloke who was well known round here.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to ring 101 quoting incident 287 of 24/02/2025.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.