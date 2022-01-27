Leigh grandad's manslaughter suspect remanded in custody

Paul Brierley, 43, of Hendon Street, Leigh, appeared briefly before Wigan magistrates to confirm his personal details and face the charge of manslaughter following the death of 57-year-old Paul Ologbose on Sunday January 23.

Mr Ologbose was fatally injured in what police described as a “single blow” attack at the Kensington Tavern in Leigh.

Brierley was at first arrested on suspicion of assault, then after Mr Ologbose died several hours later, he was re-arrested for his murder.

The late Paul Ologbose

But he was eventually charged with manslaughter and when he appeared before the Wigan bench, he was remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 28.

Much to public disgust, police were forced to appeal for witnesses to a burglary at Mr Ologbose’s Leigh home on Kenilworth Drive, Higher Folds, the Monday afternoon following the tragedy.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Wigan and Leigh CID on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 130 of January 25.

Well known in the Leigh area by the nickname Bushy, Mr Ologbose has been the subject of hundreds of tributes on social media since word spread of the incident.

The Kensington Tavern, formerly Higher Folds Sport and Social Club

Amanda Haigh wrote: “Heartbreaking, absolutely fantastic guy. You will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing you. Thoughts are with Paul’s family.”