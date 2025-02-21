Leigh purse snatch victim urged to come forward
The victim of a mugging in Leigh town centre is being urged to contact police after it was caught on camera.
Police say they have CCTV footage of a woman having her purse snatched on Albion Street at 10am on Thursday February 13.
An appeal put out by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP said: “CCTV shows a male offender run up behind a lone female who appeared to be carrying a purse in her hand.
"This offender is then seen to snatch the item from the female’s hands and run away with it.
“If you have any information about this incident or know who the female involved is please contact me via email [email protected].”