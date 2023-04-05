News you can trust since 1853
‘Lip balm set on fire’ during robbery in Wigan

A girl’s lip balm was set on fire during a bizarre mugging in Wigan.

By Alan Weston
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Two teenaged boys, aged 13 and 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the incident in Captain’s Lane, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at around 6pm on Sunday, April 2.

During the incident, a girl was approached by a group before her bag was emptied and phone smashed up. Her lip balm was set on fire and she was hit on the legs with an object, resulting in minor injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was further arrested on suspicion of assault and malicious communication.

Police made two arrests following the incidentPolice made two arrests following the incident
This was in relation to an incident at the One Stop Shop on Warrington Road, Ashton, on Monday, March 27.

The two boys remain in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Sgt Ian Callaghan of GMP’s Wigan division said: “I understand that both of these incidents can cause concern in the community and I want to reassure the public that we are thoroughly investigating the circumstances.

“We have a robust approach to incidents of this nature and our top priority is keeping people safe. I hope these arrests show that we take these reports incredibly seriously.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting log number 2089 of 03/04/23.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.