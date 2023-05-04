News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
57 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Local teenager convicted of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl

Magistrates have heard harrowing details of how a 15-year-old boy routinely subjected a nine-year-old girl to sexual abuse.

By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The 15-year-old boy from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attended Lancashire Youth Court, sitting at Preston Magistrates’ Courts to face 11 molestatation counts against one primary school-aged girl.

Read More
A bird’s eye view of the latest demolition work at The Galleries, Wigan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offences, which included intentional sexual touching, took place between July 1 2021 and January 14 2022 in Burnley, and breached various sections of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Preston Magistrates' CourtsPreston Magistrates' Courts
Preston Magistrates' Courts
Most Popular

He was charged with a string of sex offences against the youngster – including one in which he groped her during a game of sleeping lions.

He had denied all the charges – which included carrying out a series of lewd acts – but was found guilty at an earlier hearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bench handed him a Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance.

The defendant must comply with a daily 7pm to 7am curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months.

The teenager was also ordered to remain at a named location during the hour of the court-mandated curfew.

He must also attend a Harmful Sexual Intervention Programme at another named venue as directed by the court for 91 days, and register with police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from April 18 for 30 months, namely Skelmersdale Police station.