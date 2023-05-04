The 15-year-old boy from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attended Lancashire Youth Court, sitting at Preston Magistrates’ Courts to face 11 molestatation counts against one primary school-aged girl.

The offences, which included intentional sexual touching, took place between July 1 2021 and January 14 2022 in Burnley, and breached various sections of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Preston Magistrates' Courts

He was charged with a string of sex offences against the youngster – including one in which he groped her during a game of sleeping lions.

He had denied all the charges – which included carrying out a series of lewd acts – but was found guilty at an earlier hearing.

The bench handed him a Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance.

The defendant must comply with a daily 7pm to 7am curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months.

The teenager was also ordered to remain at a named location during the hour of the court-mandated curfew.